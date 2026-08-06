Accessories & Equipment

(379)
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
CHF 30
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 17
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
CHF 110
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
CHF 94.95
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
CHF 32
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
CHF 30
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Unstructured Tennis Cap
CHF 37
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
CHF 30
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
CHF 27
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 17
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 17
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Featherlight Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Featherlight Cap
CHF 35
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (5L)
CHF 40
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Backpack (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Backpack (24L)
CHF 70
NOCTA
NOCTA S.S.C. Cap CS
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
S.S.C. Cap CS
CHF 37
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Cooling Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Cooling Cap
CHF 160
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
CHF 35
Nike Swoosh Classic
Nike Swoosh Classic Wristbands (2-Pack)
Nike Swoosh Classic
Wristbands (2-Pack)
CHF 14.95
Nike One
Nike One Duffel Bag (35L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Duffel Bag (35L)
CHF 115
Nike Utility Power
Nike Utility Power Backpack (33L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power
Backpack (33L)
CHF 110
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Floral Backpack (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Floral Backpack (24L)
CHF 75
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
CHF 40
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
CHF 32
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Ankle Socks
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Ankle Socks
CHF 17
Nike Pro Elite 2.0
Nike Pro Elite 2.0 Sleeve
Nike Pro Elite 2.0
Sleeve
CHF 17
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Backpack (30L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy Team
Backpack (30L)
CHF 50
Nike Hayward Patrol
Nike Hayward Patrol Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Hayward Patrol
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
CHF 52
Nike Run Midweight
Nike Run Midweight Running Micro-Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Run Midweight
Running Micro-Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 16.95
Nike Run Lightweight
Nike Run Lightweight Running Micro-Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Run Lightweight
Running Micro-Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
CHF 99.95
Nike Heritage Air Max
Nike Heritage Air Max Backpack (25L)
Nike Heritage Air Max
Backpack (25L)
CHF 45
Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland' Football
Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Football
CHF 35
Nike
Nike Training Duffel Bag (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Training Duffel Bag (24L)
29% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Backpack (Medium, 24L)
Promo Exclusion
Nike Academy
Backpack (Medium, 24L)
CHF 42
Nike ACG GOAT
Nike ACG GOAT Pack Vest (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG GOAT
Pack Vest (5L)
CHF 155
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Football Sleeves
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Football Sleeves
CHF 14.95
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Dri-FIT Unstructured Flat-Brim Golf Hat
Jordan Pro
Dri-FIT Unstructured Flat-Brim Golf Hat
28% off
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 22
Nike Run Lightweight
Nike Run Lightweight Running Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Run Lightweight
Running Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
CHF 35
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 17
Nike Expedition Shield
Nike Expedition Shield Mirrored Sunglasses
Nike Expedition Shield
Mirrored Sunglasses
29% off
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Scallop Micro-Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Scallop Micro-Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
CHF 20
Nike ACG Everyday
Nike ACG Everyday Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike ACG Everyday
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 22
Brazil VaporFast Away
Brazil VaporFast Away Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Knee-High Socks
Brazil VaporFast Away
Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Knee-High Socks
CHF 27
NikeSKIMS Dri-FIT
NikeSKIMS Dri-FIT Quarter-Length Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Dri-FIT
Quarter-Length Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 40
Nike Everyday Essential
Nike Everyday Essential Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Recycled Materials
Nike Everyday Essential
Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 20
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Football
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Football
CHF 42
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Nike Dri-FIT Strike Knee-High Football Socks
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Knee-High Football Socks
CHF 22
Nike
Nike Cushioned Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike
Cushioned Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 16.95
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
CHF 42
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
CHF 32
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hat
CHF 42
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
CHF 99.95
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
CHF 22
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Reflective Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Reflective Cap
CHF 37
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Swoosh Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike Apex
Swoosh Bucket Hat
11% off
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
CHF 22
Paris Saint-Germain VaporFast Home
Paris Saint-Germain VaporFast Home Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knee-High Socks
Paris Saint-Germain VaporFast Home
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knee-High Socks
CHF 27
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Tartan Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Tartan Cap
26% off
Nike Run Midweight
Nike Run Midweight Running No-Show Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Run Midweight
Running No-Show Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 16.95
Nike Dri-FIT Pro
Nike Dri-FIT Pro Structured Futura Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Pro
Structured Futura Cap
CHF 35
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
11% off
NikeSKIMS Dri-FIT
NikeSKIMS Dri-FIT Women's Dri-FIT Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Just In
NikeSKIMS Dri-FIT
Women's Dri-FIT Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 40
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Backpack (Large, 30L)
Nike Academy
Football Backpack (Large, 30L)
CHF 55
Nike Run Midweight
Nike Run Midweight Running Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Run Midweight
Running Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 16.95
Nike Utility 2.0
Nike Utility 2.0 Gymsack (17L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility 2.0
Gymsack (17L)
CHF 40
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Tote Bag (22L)
CHF 40
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace Visor
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace
Visor
CHF 32
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Extra-Small, 25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Duffel Bag (Extra-Small, 25L)
CHF 40
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Training Bag (24L)
Bestseller
Nike Gym Club
Training Bag (24L)
CHF 55
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Football
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Football
CHF 42
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Nike Dri-FIT Strike Knee-High Football Socks
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Knee-High Football Socks
CHF 22
Nike
Nike Cushioned Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike
Cushioned Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 16.95
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
CHF 42
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
CHF 32
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hat
CHF 42
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
CHF 99.95
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
CHF 22
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Reflective Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Reflective Cap
CHF 37
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Swoosh Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike Apex
Swoosh Bucket Hat
11% off
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
CHF 22
Paris Saint-Germain VaporFast Home
Paris Saint-Germain VaporFast Home Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knee-High Socks
Paris Saint-Germain VaporFast Home
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knee-High Socks
CHF 27
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Tartan Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Tartan Cap
26% off
Nike Run Midweight
Nike Run Midweight Running No-Show Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Run Midweight
Running No-Show Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 16.95
Nike Dri-FIT Pro
Nike Dri-FIT Pro Structured Futura Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Pro
Structured Futura Cap
CHF 35
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
11% off
NikeSKIMS Dri-FIT
NikeSKIMS Dri-FIT Women's Dri-FIT Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Just In
NikeSKIMS Dri-FIT
Women's Dri-FIT Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 40
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Backpack (Large, 30L)
Nike Academy
Football Backpack (Large, 30L)
CHF 55
Nike Run Midweight
Nike Run Midweight Running Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Run Midweight
Running Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 16.95
Nike Utility 2.0
Nike Utility 2.0 Gymsack (17L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility 2.0
Gymsack (17L)
CHF 40
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Tote Bag (22L)
CHF 40
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace Visor
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace
Visor
CHF 32
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Extra-Small, 25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Duffel Bag (Extra-Small, 25L)
CHF 40
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Training Bag (24L)
Bestseller
Nike Gym Club
Training Bag (24L)
CHF 55