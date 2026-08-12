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  2. Accessories & Equipment
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  3. Bags & Backpacks
    4. /
  4. Cross-Body Bag

Cross-Body Bag

(19)
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (5L)
CHF 40
Nike Hayward Patrol
Nike Hayward Patrol Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Hayward Patrol
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
CHF 52
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
CHF 32
Nike Heritage Premium
Nike Heritage Premium Cross-Body Bag (3L)
Nike Heritage Premium
Cross-Body Bag (3L)
CHF 57
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
CHF 30
ACG DAYMAX
ACG DAYMAX Cross-Body Bag (3L)
Recycled Materials
ACG DAYMAX
Cross-Body Bag (3L)
CHF 70
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
CHF 40
Nike
Nike Heritage Waistpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Heritage Waistpack
CHF 30
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
CHF 37
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
CHF 32
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Sling Bag (8L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Sling Bag (8L)
CHF 57
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Waistpack (3L)
CHF 32
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag 2.0 (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag 2.0 (4L)
CHF 32
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
CHF 40
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (2L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (2L)
CHF 40
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Waistpack (3L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Waistpack (3L)
CHF 32
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
CHF 32
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Nike Aura
Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
28% off
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
11% off