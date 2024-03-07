Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Sale
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Women's Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sale

      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Product Discounts 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Women's Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
      Women's Top
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT ADV Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT ADV Tech Pack Women's Pullover Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT ADV Tech Pack
      Women's Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Collection
      Nike Sportswear Collection Women's High-Pile Fleece Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Collection
      Women's High-Pile Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Women's Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT
      Women's Top
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Velour Jacket (Plus size)
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Velour Jacket (Plus size)
      Nike Forward
      Nike Forward Women's Oversized Crew
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Forward
      Women's Oversized Crew

      Women's hoodie sale: peak performance, low prices

      Every workout kit needs a comfortable hoodie, and our women's hoodies clearance is the perfect place to find it. Explore offers on our high-performance sweatshirts and hoodies – each piece is engineered to help you live and train at your best.

      Opt for fleece and jersey-lined sweatshirts when you're looking for insulating warmth on the track. And when you need to stay cool and dry, choose pieces made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric helps to wick away sweat, so you stay fresher and focused on your performance.

      Our hoodies are insulating enough to act as a protective outer layer but soft enough to wear under a jacket when you need extra warmth. Full-zip styles let you control the amount of coverage, while fleeces with tall collars provide more protection from the elements. Check out the Nike hoodie women's sale and treat yourself to a sportswear upgrade.