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White Running Shoes

Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
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Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
$235
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
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Nike Alphafly 3
Men's Road Racing Shoes
$385
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
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Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
$360
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
$190
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
$225
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$225
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
$190
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoes
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Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoes
$235
Nike Zoom Streak 3
Nike Zoom Streak 3 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Streak 3
Men's Shoes
$145
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
$190
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Women's Road Racing Shoes
$375

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Nike Dragonfly XC 2
Nike Dragonfly XC 2 Cross-Country Spikes
Nike Dragonfly XC 2
Cross-Country Spikes
$210
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
$180
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$210

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Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Men's Road Running Shoes
$180

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Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$180
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
$270
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Men's Road Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Men's Road Running Shoes
$180
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
$180
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
$285
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
$285
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Men's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
Nike Pegasus 42
Men's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
$180
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Older Kids' Running Shoes
$65

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Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Younger Kids' Shoes
$58

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Running shoes in white: unleash your potential

Our company started with running shoes, so it's no surprise that the sport is still at the heart of what we do. Today, we engineer each element of our white running shoes to help you smash your goals. Take our outsoles, for example. We make them to suit the surface you're running on, so you experience maximum stability wherever the journey takes you. Meanwhile, supportive inner soles cushion and protect your feet throughout every stride and mile. And with breathable uppers that let you stay fresh and focused for longer, you're all set to tackle your next challenge.

Move with confidence

At Nike, we know every run and every runner is unique. That's why we design our white running trainers with a choice of outsoles to suit your chosen surface. If you mostly run in urban environments, look for lightly textured soles made from durable rubber—perfect for pounding the pavement. When you're ready for trail adventures, go for pairs with deep directional cleats that keep you stable on slippy ground. Focused on track-and-sprint events? We have specialist running spikes to power you through to the finish.

Lasting comfort

Because running can be tough on your joints and muscles, we build our white running shoes with world-class cushioning inside. Our Nike Air units deliver exceptional protection without weighing you down. Meanwhile, their responsive design gives you a springy, propulsive feel to power your next stride. Choose white running trainers with units in the heel or toe for targeted support. Or, go for Nike Air units that run the length of the sole for extra bounce.

Power to perform

With lots of designs to choose from, you'll find white running shoes that suit your unique needs at Nike. For a light-as-air feel, look for pairs featuring woven mesh uppers. We craft these with innovative fibres that flex with every movement of your foot, so nothing holds you back from crossing the finish line. Meanwhile, breathable weaves ensure air can circulate around your feet—helping you stay cool and comfortable. If you need durable footwear that's built to stand up to the elements, check out leather styles. You'll also find white running shoes with weather-resistant GORE-TEX finishes to keep you protected from the rain.

Find your fit

To perform at your peak, you need footwear that suits your running style. Our low-profile running shoes in white have a sleek, minimalist shape for maximum mobility. That makes them a smart option for sprinting and tackling smooth surfaces like tracks or pavements. If you prefer a bit more support around the ankle, go for high-rise pairs that offer extra stability. Look for padding at the collar to help prevent chafing, plus pull tabs at the heels so they're easy to slip on and off.

Nike's Move to Zero

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. Plus, we repurpose old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets into high-performance yarn for our clothing. Ready to join us? Look for white running trainers with our Sustainable Materials tag.