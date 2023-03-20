Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 20% Sustainable Material

      Shoes
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      $80
      Nike Fly Crossover
      Nike Fly Crossover Women's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fly Crossover
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      $64
      NikeCourt Legacy Next Nature
      NikeCourt Legacy Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      $95
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Men's Shoes
      $270
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Women's Shoes
      $175
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $95
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      $150
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $120
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoe
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoe
      $100
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      $125
      NikeCourt Royale 2 Next Nature
      NikeCourt Royale 2 Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      $80
      Nike Premium
      Nike Premium Hip Pack (8L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Premium
      Hip Pack (8L)
      $55
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      $150
      Jordan College (UNC)
      Jordan College (UNC) Men's Limited Basketball Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan College (UNC)
      Men's Limited Basketball Jersey
      $150
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Vapor 15 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      $120
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      $55
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      $115
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      $95
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      $100
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Men's Tapered Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Men's Tapered Training Trousers
      $80
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 90
      Women's Shoes
      $170
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Women's Shoes
      $175
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      $75
      Nike Air Max TW
      Nike Air Max TW Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max TW
      Men's Shoes
      $210
      Related Stories

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.