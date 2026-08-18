At Least 20% Recycled Materials

(926)
Norway Academy Pro
Norway Academy Pro Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Norway Academy Pro
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
40% off
USMNT
USMNT Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
USMNT
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
40% off
England
England Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
England
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
40% off
Nigeria
Nigeria Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nigeria
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
40% off
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
40% off
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
31% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
15% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
14% off
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
$85
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
$100
F.C. Barcelona Third
F.C. Barcelona Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
$95
F.C. Barcelona Strike Third
F.C. Barcelona Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
$115
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$135
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
$100
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Jacket
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Jacket
$160
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoes
14% off
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
40% off
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
40% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
40% off
Nike SB Ishod
Nike SB Ishod Short-Sleeve Jersey Top
Recycled Materials
Nike SB Ishod
Short-Sleeve Jersey Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
29% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
25% off
Norway Club
Norway Club Men's Nike Footbball Flow Shorts
Sold Out
Norway Club
Men's Nike Footbball Flow Shorts
40% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Tartan
Nike Tartan Men's Loose Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tartan
Men's Loose Golf Trousers
20% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Polo
40% off
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
40% off
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Australia 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
40% off
Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition
Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
40% off
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
40% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
34% off
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Jordan Sport Flightweight Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
40% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
29% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
25% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
25% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 5" Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 5" Unlined Versatile Shorts
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
14% off
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
14% off
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
40% off
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
40% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Lined Jacket
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Lined Jacket
20% off
Finland 2026 Stadium Home
Finland 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Finland 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
40% off
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
40% off
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
40% off
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
40% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Tartan
Nike Tartan Men's Loose Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tartan
Men's Loose Golf Trousers
20% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Polo
40% off
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
40% off
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Australia 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
40% off
Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition
Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
40% off
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
40% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
34% off
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Jordan Sport Flightweight Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
40% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
29% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
25% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
25% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 5" Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 5" Unlined Versatile Shorts
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
14% off
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
14% off
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
40% off
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
40% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Lined Jacket
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Lined Jacket
20% off
Finland 2026 Stadium Home
Finland 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Finland 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
40% off
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
40% off
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
40% off
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
40% off
Related Stories

At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.