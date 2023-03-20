Skip to main content
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Jacket
      $160
      Jordan College (UNC)
      Jordan College (UNC) Men's Limited Basketball Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan College (UNC)
      Men's Limited Basketball Jersey
      $150
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      $55
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      $115
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Men's Tapered Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Men's Tapered Training Trousers
      $80
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      $75
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Nike Tempo Luxe Women's 2-In-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Women's 2-In-1 Running Shorts
      $65
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Graphic Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Graphic Sports Bra
      $50
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Men's Shorts
      $75
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's 1/2-Length Racing Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's 1/2-Length Racing Tights
      $110
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      $64
      Nike Dri-FIT Primary
      Nike Dri-FIT Primary Men's Versatile T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Primary
      Men's Versatile T-Shirt
      $68
      Nike Indy Plunge Cut-Out
      Nike Indy Plunge Cut-Out Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Indy Plunge Cut-Out
      Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
      $60
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      $80
      Nike Pro Indy
      Nike Pro Indy Women's Light-Support Padded Bandeau Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Indy
      Women's Light-Support Padded Bandeau Sports Bra
      $60
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $68
      Nike Fly Crossover
      Nike Fly Crossover Women's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fly Crossover
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      $64
      Nike Dri-FIT Victory+
      Nike Dri-FIT Victory+ Men's Camo Golf Polo
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Victory+
      Men's Camo Golf Polo
      $80
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      $64
      Nike Dri-FIT Ready
      Nike Dri-FIT Ready Men's Fitness Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Ready
      Men's Fitness Tank
      $55
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Men's Hooded Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Men's Hooded Jacket
      $120
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™ Women's Trail Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™
      Women's Trail Running Jacket
      $240
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C.
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C. Men's Nike Dri-FIT Stadium Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C.
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Stadium Football Shirt
      $115
      Nike Sportswear Repel Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Repel Tech Pack Men's Lined Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Repel Tech Pack
      Men's Lined Woven Trousers
      $190
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.