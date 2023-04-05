Skip to main content
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $95
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      $150
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Zoom Superfly 9 Academy AG
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Zoom Superfly 9 Academy AG Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Zoom Superfly 9 Academy AG
      Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      $95
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      $125
      NikeCourt Royale 2 Next Nature
      NikeCourt Royale 2 Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      $80
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      $150
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Women's Shoes
      $270
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      $95
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      $100
      NikeCourt Legacy Next Nature
      NikeCourt Legacy Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      $95
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoe
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoe
      $100
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 90
      Women's Shoes
      $170
      Nike Air Max TW
      Nike Air Max TW Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max TW
      Men's Shoes
      $210
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Women's Shoes
      $175
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      $140
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      Just In
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG
      Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      $70
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Just In
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      $75
      Nike Air Max 97
      Nike Air Max 97 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 97
      Women's Shoes
      $230
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $120
      Nike Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG
      Nike Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      $125
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      $115
      Nike Air Max TW SE
      Nike Air Max TW SE Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max TW SE
      Men's Shoes
      $225
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      $95
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Men's Shoes
      $270

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.