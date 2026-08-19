At Least 20% Recycled Materials

Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
$120
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+7
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
$180
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
$120
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
$180
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
$190
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
$170
Nike Quest 6
Nike Quest 6 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 6
Women's Road Running Shoes
$105
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's Shoes
$210

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Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
$115
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
$95
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
$190
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
14% off
Nike Free Metcon 6
Nike Free Metcon 6 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Free Metcon 6
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
15% off
Nike Tiempo Streetgato
Nike Tiempo Streetgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Streetgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
$120
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
$330
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoe
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoe
$190
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$115
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
$80
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
$120
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$125
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Ava Rover
Shoes
$180
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
$100

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Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes (Wide)
Recycled Materials
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes (Wide)
$100

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At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.