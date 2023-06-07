Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

      Gender 
      (1)
      Men
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      Material 
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Team 31 Courtside Max 90
      Team 31 Courtside Max 90 Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Team 31 Courtside Max 90
      Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      $68
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour Men's Washed Golf Polo
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour
      Men's Washed Golf Polo
      $100
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      $125
      Naomi Osaka
      Naomi Osaka Short-Sleeve Button-Down Top
      Just In
      Naomi Osaka
      Short-Sleeve Button-Down Top
      $95
      New Zealand 2023 Stadium Away
      New Zealand 2023 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      New Zealand 2023 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $125
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      $95
      Nike Therma
      Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma
      Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
      $85
      Nike Windrunner
      Nike Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Windrunner
      Men's Running Jacket
      $150
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-up Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-up Trousers
      $120
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $68
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride Men's Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride
      Men's Running Shorts
      $95
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
      $64
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      $65
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      $60
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      $64
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      $64
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Golf Polo
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Golf Polo
      $80
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Match Home
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      $210
      Nike Dry
      Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Fitness Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dry
      Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Fitness Shorts
      $75
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Men's Tennis Polo
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT
      Men's Tennis Polo
      $60
      Nike Therma
      Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma
      Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
      $80
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Away
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $125
      Nike Ready
      Nike Ready Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tank Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Ready
      Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tank Top
      $55
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $68
      Related Stories

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.