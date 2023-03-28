Skip to main content
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Flex Stride
      Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      $68
      Nike AeroSwift
      Nike AeroSwift Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike AeroSwift
      Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      $110
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      $75
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      $75
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      $110
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      $75
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts with Pockets
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts with Pockets
      $95
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      $80
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Flex Stride
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      $64
      Nike Dri-FIT Repel
      Nike Dri-FIT Repel Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Trail Running Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Repel
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Trail Running Shorts with Pockets
      $95
      Nike Fast Tempo
      Nike Fast Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Fast Tempo
      Women's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
      $48