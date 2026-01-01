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Kids Black Shorts

(16)
Nike Trophy23
Nike Trophy23 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Trophy23
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
$24
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
$85
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$50
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
$40
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
$45
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
$30
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shorts
Just In
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shorts
$45
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
Coming Soon
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
$100
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
$30
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
$45
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
$30
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
$40
Nike Dash
Nike Dash Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dash
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
$24
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
14% off
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
$38
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
$40