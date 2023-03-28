Skip to main content
      Boys' Black Shorts

      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $55
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Reversible Basketball Shorts
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Reversible Basketball Shorts
      $55
      Nike Dri-FIT Athletics
      Nike Dri-FIT Athletics Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Training Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Athletics
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Training Shorts
      $55
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $55
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $55
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $55
      Eintracht Frankfurt 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Eintracht Frankfurt 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Eintracht Frankfurt 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $55
      Galatasaray 2022/23 Stadium Home/Away
      Galatasaray 2022/23 Stadium Home/Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Galatasaray 2022/23 Stadium Home/Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $55
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $55
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      $70
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
      $70
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Repeat Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Repeat Shorts
      $50
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts (Extended Size)
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts (Extended Size)
      $40
      Nike Repel Athletics
      Nike Repel Athletics Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Repel Athletics
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      $55
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Repeat Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Repeat Shorts
      $55

      Boys' black shorts: lightweight and ready to move

      Whether he's a pro footballer in the making or a future track star, our black shorts for boys will be with him every step of the way. Flexible fabric, elasticated waists and the adjustable drawstring mean they'll move with him for a comfortable fit. Plus, smart Dri-FIT technology across our range wicks moisture away from the skin to keep him cool and dry when the game gets intense. It's lightweight, too, so he won't feel weighed down when it's time to pick up the pace.

      Look out for options with our iconic Swoosh on the cuff—his gear will be the envy of the playground. Also, branded options from some of the world's greatest sports teams mean he can cheer on his side in his matching kit.

      Time to kick back? He can make the most of his downtime with a pair of shorts crafted from Tech Fleece for a soft feel without the weight. So, whatever the day has in store, our boys' black shorts are ready to go.