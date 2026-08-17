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    2. /
  2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Club Fleece Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(33)
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
+9
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
$80
Ja
Ja Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
Ja
Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
$65
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
$45
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
+7
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
$75

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Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+2
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
$50
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
+2
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
$85

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Canada Nike Fanwear Collection
Canada Nike Fanwear Collection Older Kids' Football Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Canada Nike Fanwear Collection
Older Kids' Football Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
40% off
Canada Club Fleece
Canada Club Fleece Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Canada Club Fleece
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Sweatshirt (Extended Size)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Big Kids' Sweatshirt (Extended Size)
34% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls' Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Girls' Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
20% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
$75

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Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
$60
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
$60

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
$80

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Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
$110
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
$85
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
$60

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Cardigan
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Cardigan
$65

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Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Hoodie
$85

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Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
$75

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Toronto Tempo 2026 Rebel Edition
Toronto Tempo 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Men's WNBA Basketball Hoodie
Toronto Tempo 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Men's WNBA Basketball Hoodie
$95
FFF Club
FFF Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
40% off
Brazil Club
Brazil Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Brazil Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
40% off
Nigeria Club
Nigeria Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Nigeria Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
Netherlands Club
Netherlands Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Netherlands Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
Netherlands Club
Netherlands Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Netherlands Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
Canada Club Fleece
Canada Club Fleece Men's Nike Pullover Hoodie
Canada Club Fleece
Men's Nike Pullover Hoodie
40% off
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
Norway Club
Norway Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Norway Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
40% off
Nigeria Club
Nigeria Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Nigeria Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off