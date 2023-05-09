Nike Air Max 2090 | Re-Imagining The Past with the Icon of Tomorrow
Designed with the same innovation mindset that immortalised the Air Max 90 three decades ago, the Air Max 2090 provides a glimpse into the future. Distinct grooves and original tread lines offer greater flexibility, as well as improved traction and durability. Its unique silhouette comes in a host of new colourways, bringing fresh style and Air comfort to your nearest sidewalk. Time to find the one that takes your outfit to the next level. Shop the complete line of Nike Air Max styles, from classic Air Max 1 through to the newest Air Max 2090—for both men and women.