Get Tips on How to Run to Lose Weight

With a well-designed running plan and a balanced diet for weight loss, you're likely to see success when you're trying to slim down. Try to keep an eye out for these common pitfalls during your weight-loss journey.

Increasing Workout Time, While Decreasing Total Activity

Your new running programme will help you to increase the number of minutes per week that you exercise. But be sure that your total activity time doesn't plummet as a result. Non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT) is responsible for up to 60 percent of your total caloric expenditure throughout the day.

Calories burnt during activities such as walking to the supermarket, taking the stairs instead of the lift, or taking standing or walking breaks during your workday can really add up and make a big difference when your goal is weight loss. Use an activity monitor or fitness tracker to make sure you stay active throughout the day even when your exercise minutes increase.

Increasing Speed or Distance Too Quickly

People are often highly motivated during their first few weeks of training. As a result, you might push your limits and try to run faster or further than your training plan suggests. While you might burn more calories in the short term, you might injure yourself or overtrain and postpone success in the long term. And you don't want to burn out.

A good rule of thumb is to increase your total distance or time by no more than 10 percent each week. So, if your total mileage on week one is 10 miles, you should run no more than 11 miles on the following week. If your long run is five miles on week two, try not to run more than about six miles on your long run during week three.

Underestimating Social Support

Weight loss might feel like a personal journey, and in some ways it is. But if you can find a like-minded group, they can support you along the way and lift you up when you need a lifeline. Seek out others online or through a local running group. Use the Nike Run Club App to track your workouts, challenge friends and get motivated. You might also find that helping to motivate others inspires you to do your best and not burn out.