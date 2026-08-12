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  3. Trousers & Tights

Older Kids Lifestyle Trousers & Tights

(19)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
$55
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
$110
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Loose Trousers
$65
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
$65
NIKE FOOTBALL X LEGO® COLLECTION
NIKE FOOTBALL X LEGO® COLLECTION
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Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
$85
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls' Wide-Leg Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Girls' Wide-Leg Trousers
$55
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
$60
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
$50
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Cargo Trousers
$65
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Girls' Loose Trousers
$65
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
$85
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
$60
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
$105
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
$90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') Oversized Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Big Kids' (Girls') Oversized Joggers
$60
Australia Club
Australia Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Australia Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
$65
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
$75
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
$85
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
$110