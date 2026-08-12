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Older Kids Lifestyle Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
$60
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
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Nike Sportswear Studio
Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
$55
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$130
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$70
NIKE FOOTBALL X LEGO® COLLECTION
NIKE FOOTBALL X LEGO® COLLECTION
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Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
$85
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
$60

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
$65

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
$60
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
$70

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$130

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$130

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$70
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$70
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
$60
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
$60

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
$50
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
$50

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
$60

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
$60

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
$55

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
$55
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
$65
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Hoodie
$70
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$130

20% Off at Cart