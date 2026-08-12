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  3. Jackets

Older Kids Lifestyle Jackets

(11)
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Girls' Woven Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Girls' Woven Tracksuit Jacket
$80

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
$100

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$130
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
$85
NIKE FOOTBALL X LEGO® COLLECTION
NIKE FOOTBALL X LEGO® COLLECTION
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Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
$80

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Gilet
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Gilet
$90

20% Off at Cart

Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
$130

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
$90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
$80

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
$100

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Repel Coaches' Jacket
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Repel Coaches' Jacket
$85

20% Off at Cart