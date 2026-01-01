Nike Factory Store Wertheim

Nike Factory Store Wertheim

営業終了 • 開店：明日10:00

Almosenberg Unit 78-81

Wertheim Village

WERTHEIM, Baden-Wurttemberg, 97877, DE

+49 934 2966 4993

行き方を確認する

店舗営業時間

日: 営業終了
月 - 土: 10:00 - 20:00

サービス

  • Nikeギフトカード

    Nikeギフトカード

    この店舗では、他のNike StoreやNike.comで現地通貨で購入したギフトカードが使えます。

  • Nike.comとNIKEアプリの返品

    Nike.comとNIKEアプリの返品

    この店舗では、Nike.comとNIKEアプリで注文した商品を返品できます。

  • クリック＆コレクト

    クリック＆コレクト

    Nike.comで購入した商品を、この店舗で受け取れます。

  • Nike Recycling & Donation

    Nike Recycling & Donation

    Recycling + Donation helps reduce waste by cleaning and donating or recycling used shoes and apparel. It’s how we make sure what’s already been worn lives on, even when you’re done wearing it. Conditions do apply.

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