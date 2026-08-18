White LeBron James Shoes

(5)
LeBron XXIII "Heat Wave" EP
LeBron XXIII "Heat Wave" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Heat Wave" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥20,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "From This Point Forward"
LeBron XXIII "From This Point Forward" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "From This Point Forward"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥13,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron XXIII Elite "For the Record" EP
LeBron XXIII Elite "For the Record" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite "For the Record" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥28,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Motor King" EP
LeBron XXIII "Motor King" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Motor King" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥25,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price