Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 20% Sustainable Materials By Weight - Footwear

      Running
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Color 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Width 
      (0)
      Surface 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      Size 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Nike Air VaporMax 2023 Flyknit
      Nike Air VaporMax 2023 Flyknit Men's Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Air VaporMax 2023 Flyknit
      Men's Shoes
      ¥24,200
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy TF Turf Soccer Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Turf Soccer Shoes
      ¥11,000
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Next Nature
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      ¥7,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Next Nature
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      ¥19,800
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Next Nature Flyknit
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Next Nature Flyknit Men's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Training Shoes
      ¥11,000
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
      Men's Shoes
      ¥14,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      ¥17,600
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Air Max Scorpion Flyknit SE
      Nike Air Max Scorpion Flyknit SE Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Scorpion Flyknit SE
      Men's Shoes
      ¥31,900
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      ¥13,200
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer
      Men's Shoes
      ¥19,800
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Air Max 95
      Nike Air Max 95 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 95
      Women's Shoes
      ¥18,700
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      ¥6,600
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Tanjun
      Nike Tanjun Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tanjun
      Women's Shoes
      ¥7,150
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Air Huarache Craft
      Nike Air Huarache Craft Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Huarache Craft
      Women's Shoes
      ¥13,099
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Air Max Scorpion Flyknit
      Nike Air Max Scorpion Flyknit Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Scorpion Flyknit
      Women's Shoes
      ¥30,800
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Nike Air Max Dawn Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Women's Shoes
      ¥11,199
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      ¥8,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Cosmic Unity 2
      Nike Cosmic Unity 2 Basketball Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Cosmic Unity 2
      Basketball Shoes
      ¥15,499
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Nike Air Max Dawn Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Women's Shoes
      ¥14,300
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
      ¥5,099
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Women's Shoes
      ¥17,050
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Asuna 2 Next Nature
      Nike Asuna 2 Next Nature Men's Slides
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Slides
      ¥4,699
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      ¥7,150
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Air VaporMax 2023 Flyknit
      Nike Air VaporMax 2023 Flyknit Women's Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Air VaporMax 2023 Flyknit
      Women's Shoes
      ¥24,200
      (Tax Incl.)