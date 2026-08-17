Low Top Shoes

(1221)
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Big Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Big Kids' Shoes
¥12,650
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Little Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Little Kids' Shoes
¥9,350
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Baby/Toddler Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Baby/Toddler Shoes
¥7,700
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
+5
Best Seller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Low G
Air Jordan 1 Low G Golf Shoes
Best Seller
Air Jordan 1 Low G
Golf Shoes
¥20,020
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Triple Stack
Air Jordan 1 Triple Stack Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Triple Stack
Women's Shoes
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Men's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Men's Pregame Shoes
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 4 EP
Sabrina 4 EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
KD19 EP
KD19 EP Basketball Shoes
KD19 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Triangle PF
Jordan Triangle PF Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Jordan Triangle PF
Basketball Shoes
¥18,480
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan All Game PF
Jordan All Game PF Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan All Game PF
Basketball Shoes
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP
Basketball Shoes
¥14,630
(Tax Incl.)
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Immortality 5
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
+1
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Little Kids' Basketball Shoe
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Little Kids' Basketball Shoe
¥5,830
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
+3
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 "WNBA"
Jordan Heir Series 2 "WNBA" Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 "WNBA"
Basketball Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
+3
Just In
Nike Vomero Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
+5
Just In
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥22,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
+8
Just In
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
+7
Just In
Nike Pegasus Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Men's Road Running Shoes
+8
Just In
Nike Pegasus 42
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
+5
Just In
Nike Structure Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥22,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Men's Road Running Shoes
+2
Just In
Nike Structure 26
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
ACG Pegasus Trail GORE-TEX
ACG Pegasus Trail GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail Running Shoes
ACG Pegasus Trail GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail Running Shoes
¥27,060
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail Racing Shoes
¥36,080
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Men's Trail Running Shoes
¥17,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
+3
Best Seller
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Just In
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
¥25,080
(Tax Incl.)
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 "Naomi Osaka"
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 "Naomi Osaka" Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Just In
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 "Naomi Osaka"
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
¥25,080
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Just In
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Just In
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pegasus 1 G
Nike Pegasus 1 G Golf Shoes
Nike Pegasus 1 G
Golf Shoes
¥23,760
(Tax Incl.)
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3 Golf Shoes
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Golf Shoes
¥26,730
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Victory Tour 4 BOA
Nike Victory Tour 4 BOA Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Tour 4 BOA
Golf Shoes
¥31,570
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Spizike G
Jordan Spizike G Golf Shoes
Best Seller
Jordan Spizike G
Golf Shoes
¥28,380
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
Best Seller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
¥35,530
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Soccer Cleats
Best Seller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Soccer Cleats
¥35,530
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
¥31,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Soccer Cleats
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Soccer Cleats
¥31,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
+5
Just In
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥22,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
+8
Just In
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
+7
Just In
Nike Pegasus Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Men's Road Running Shoes
+8
Just In
Nike Pegasus 42
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
+5
Just In
Nike Structure Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥22,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Men's Road Running Shoes
+2
Just In
Nike Structure 26
Men's Road Running Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
ACG Pegasus Trail GORE-TEX
ACG Pegasus Trail GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail Running Shoes
ACG Pegasus Trail GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail Running Shoes
¥27,060
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail Racing Shoes
¥36,080
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Men's Trail Running Shoes
¥17,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
+3
Best Seller
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Just In
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 PRM
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
¥25,080
(Tax Incl.)
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 "Naomi Osaka"
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 "Naomi Osaka" Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Just In
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 "Naomi Osaka"
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
¥25,080
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Just In
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Just In
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pegasus 1 G
Nike Pegasus 1 G Golf Shoes
Nike Pegasus 1 G
Golf Shoes
¥23,760
(Tax Incl.)
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3 Golf Shoes
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Golf Shoes
¥26,730
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Victory Tour 4 BOA
Nike Victory Tour 4 BOA Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Tour 4 BOA
Golf Shoes
¥31,570
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golf Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golf Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Spizike G
Jordan Spizike G Golf Shoes
Best Seller
Jordan Spizike G
Golf Shoes
¥28,380
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
Best Seller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
¥35,530
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Soccer Cleats
Best Seller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Soccer Cleats
¥35,530
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
¥31,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Soccer Cleats
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Soccer Cleats
¥31,130
(Tax Incl.)