Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Jordan
        2. /
      2. Shoes

      Jordan Black Low Top Shoes

      Low TopHigh Top
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop by Price 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Color 
      (1)
      Black
      Brand 
      (1)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (1)
      Low Top
      Width 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
      Just In
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Men's Shoes
      ¥15,400
      (Tax Incl.)
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Big Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Big Kids' Shoes
      ¥12,650
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Little Kids' Shoe
      Just In
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Little Kids' Shoe
      ¥7,700
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Just In
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      ¥6,600
      (Tax Incl.)
      Air Jordan XXXVII Low PF
      Air Jordan XXXVII Low PF Men's Basketball Shoes
      Just In
      Air Jordan XXXVII Low PF
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      ¥20,350
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan One Take 4 PF
      Jordan One Take 4 PF Men's Shoes
      Jordan One Take 4 PF
      Men's Shoes
      ¥10,299
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Jordan Granville Pro
      Jordan Granville Pro Men's Shoes
      Jordan Granville Pro
      Men's Shoes
      ¥15,950
      (Tax Incl.)
      Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG
      Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG Men's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG
      Men's Shoes
      ¥16,500
      (Tax Incl.)
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Men's Shoes
      ¥9,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Air Jordan 5 Retro Low SP
      Air Jordan 5 Retro Low SP Shoes
      Air Jordan 5 Retro Low SP
      Shoes
      ¥23,650
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan System.23
      Jordan System.23 Men's Shoes
      Jordan System.23
      Men's Shoes
      ¥11,199
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Jordan Flare
      Jordan Flare Infant/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan Flare
      Infant/Toddler Shoes
      ¥2,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low Men's Shoes
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Men's Shoes
      ¥17,050
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan 23/7
      Jordan 23/7 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 23/7
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      ¥6,050
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan Delta 3 Low
      Jordan Delta 3 Low Men's Shoes
      Jordan Delta 3 Low
      Men's Shoes
      ¥9,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Jordan ADG 4
      Jordan ADG 4 Men's Golf Shoes
      Jordan ADG 4
      Men's Golf Shoes
      ¥13,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Jordan Hex Mule
      Jordan Hex Mule Woman's Shoes
      Jordan Hex Mule
      Woman's Shoes
      ¥7,150
      (Tax Incl.)
      Luka 1 PF
      Luka 1 PF Men's Basketball Shoes
      Luka 1 PF
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      ¥13,200
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      ¥5,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Men's Shoes
      ¥13,899
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Jordan 23/7
      Jordan 23/7 Little Kids' Shoes
      Jordan 23/7
      Little Kids' Shoes
      ¥7,150
      (Tax Incl.)
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Men's Shoes
      ¥16,500
      (Tax Incl.)
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Women's Shoes
      Coming Soon
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Women's Shoes
      ¥14,300
      (Tax Incl.)