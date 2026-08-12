High Top Shoes

(40)
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Love Letter"
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Love Letter" Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Love Letter"
Men's Shoes
¥26,950
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love Letter"
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love Letter" Big Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love Letter"
Big Kids' Shoes
¥20,350
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Love Letter"
Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Love Letter" Little Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Love Letter"
Little Kids' Shoes
¥12,650
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Love Letter"
Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Love Letter" Baby/Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Love Letter"
Baby/Toddler Shoes
¥10,120
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Khaki"
Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Khaki" Little Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Khaki"
Little Kids' Shoes
¥12,100
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Men's Shoes
¥26,950
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club
Men's Shoes
¥22,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Women's Shoes
¥22,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Terrascout
Nike Terrascout Big Kids' Boots with Reflective Accents
Nike Terrascout
Big Kids' Boots with Reflective Accents
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé" Big Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
Just In
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Big Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
¥9,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Flex Advance
Nike Flex Advance Little Kids' Boots
Nike Flex Advance
Little Kids' Boots
¥8,580
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
¥12,650
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Soccer Cleats
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Soccer Cleats
¥35,530
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Trainer SC SP
Nike Air Trainer SC SP Men's Shoes
Nike Air Trainer SC SP
Men's Shoes
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Big Kids' Turf Soccer Shoes
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Big Kids' Turf Soccer Shoes
¥9,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Flex Advance
Nike Flex Advance Baby/Toddler Boots
Nike Flex Advance
Baby/Toddler Boots
¥7,370
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn
Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn Women's Boots
Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn
Women's Boots
¥17,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Big Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
Best Seller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Big Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
¥9,130
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Big Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Big Kids' Shoes
¥17,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Terrascout
Nike Terrascout Little Kids' Shoes with Reflective Accents
Nike Terrascout
Little Kids' Shoes with Reflective Accents
¥7,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Jordan 1 Retro High OG Little Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Little Kids' Shoes
¥10,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Turf Soccer Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Turf Soccer Shoes
¥7,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Jordan 1 Retro High OG Baby/Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Baby/Toddler Shoes
¥8,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Field General High x Stranger Things
Nike Field General High x Stranger Things Women's Shoes
Nike Field General High x Stranger Things
Women's Shoes
¥13,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé" Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
¥12,100
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Turf High-Top Soccer Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Turf High-Top Soccer Shoes
¥11,330
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé" Turf High-Top Soccer Shoes
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Turf High-Top Soccer Shoes
¥12,100
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Soccer Cleats
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Soccer Cleats
¥23,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite "Kylian Mbappé" FG High-Top Soccer Cleats
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite "Kylian Mbappé"
FG High-Top Soccer Cleats
¥28,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Soccer Cleats
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Soccer Cleats
¥30,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike United Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike United Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleats
Nike United Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleats
¥7,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé" Big Kids' Turf High-Top Soccer Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Big Kids' Turf High-Top Soccer Shoes
¥9,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Big Kids' Turf Soccer Shoes
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Big Kids' Turf Soccer Shoes
¥8,580
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You Custom Firm-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
Customize
Customize
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Custom Firm-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
¥15,950
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You Custom Artificial-Grass High-Top Soccer Cleats
Customize
Customize
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Custom Artificial-Grass High-Top Soccer Cleats
¥15,950
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Diamond Showcase By You
Nike Diamond Showcase By You Custom Metal Baseball Cleats
Customize
Customize
Nike Diamond Showcase By You
Custom Metal Baseball Cleats
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dunk High By You
Nike Dunk High By You Custom Men's Shoes
Customize
Customize
Nike Dunk High By You
Custom Men's Shoes
¥24,200
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dunk High By You
Nike Dunk High By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customize
Customize
Nike Dunk High By You
Custom Women's Shoes
¥24,200
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Nike Air Force 1 High By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customize
Customize
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Custom Women's Shoes
¥22,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Nike Air Force 1 High By You Custom Men's Shoes
Customize
Customize
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Custom Men's Shoes
¥22,000
(Tax Incl.)