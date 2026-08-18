  1. Shoes
    2. /
  2. Cleats & Spikes

High Top Cleats & Spikes

(12)
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé" Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
¥12,100
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé" Big Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
Just In
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Big Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
¥9,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
¥12,650
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Soccer Cleats
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Soccer Cleats
¥35,530
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Big Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
Best Seller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Big Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
¥9,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite "Kylian Mbappé" FG High-Top Soccer Cleats
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite "Kylian Mbappé"
FG High-Top Soccer Cleats
¥28,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Soccer Cleats
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Soccer Cleats
¥23,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Soccer Cleats
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Soccer Cleats
¥30,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike United Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike United Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleats
Nike United Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleats
¥7,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You Custom Firm-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
Customize
Customize
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Custom Firm-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
¥15,950
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You Custom Artificial-Grass High-Top Soccer Cleats
Customize
Customize
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Custom Artificial-Grass High-Top Soccer Cleats
¥15,950
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Diamond Showcase By You
Nike Diamond Showcase By You Custom Metal Baseball Cleats
Customize
Customize
Nike Diamond Showcase By You
Custom Metal Baseball Cleats
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)