Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Pants & Tights

      Best Sellers

      Joggers & SweatpantsTights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Color 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Sports & Activities 
      (0)
      Running
      Yoga
      Golf
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Lining 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Wet Weather Conditions
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Nike x sacai
      Nike x sacai Pants
      Best Seller
      Nike x sacai
      Pants
      ¥35,200
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan Why Not?
      Jordan Why Not? Men's Pants
      Best Seller
      Jordan Why Not?
      Men's Pants
      ¥10,230
      (Tax Incl.)
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Men's Woven Pants
      Best Seller
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Men's Woven Pants
      ¥12,100
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan Paris Saint Germain Fleece Pants
      Jordan Paris Saint Germain Fleece Pants Big Kids' Pants
      Best Seller
      Jordan Paris Saint Germain Fleece Pants
      Big Kids' Pants
      ¥5,940
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Tapered Training Pants
      Best Seller
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Tapered Training Pants
      ¥6,270
      (Tax Incl.)
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Women's Fleece Pants
      Best Seller
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Women's Fleece Pants
      ¥8,800
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Men's Tapered Training Pants
      Best Seller
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Men's Tapered Training Pants
      ¥5,699
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Graphic Training Leggings
      Best Seller
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Graphic Training Leggings
      ¥5,299
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Therma-FIT Essential
      Nike Therma-FIT Essential Women's Running Pants
      Best Seller
      Nike Therma-FIT Essential
      Women's Running Pants
      ¥7,599
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Best Seller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      ¥5,500
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Best Seller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      ¥11,000
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Best Seller
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      ¥13,200
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's Racing Pants
      Best Seller
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's Racing Pants
      ¥15,400
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Running Tights
      Best Seller
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Running Tights
      ¥7,150
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Run Women's Running Pants
      Best Seller
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Run
      Women's Running Pants
      ¥9,680
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Sportswear Circa 96
      Nike Sportswear Circa 96 Women's High-Waisted French Terry Pants
      Best Seller
      Nike Sportswear Circa 96
      Women's High-Waisted French Terry Pants
      ¥13,200
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's 1/2-Length Racing Tights
      Best Seller
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's 1/2-Length Racing Tights
      ¥9,680
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike SB Kearny
      Nike SB Kearny Skate Cargo Pants
      Best Seller
      Nike SB Kearny
      Skate Cargo Pants
      ¥12,100
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men's Textured Pants
      Best Seller
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Men's Textured Pants
      ¥10,780
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Pants
      Best Seller
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Woven Running Pants
      ¥7,299
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Trousers
      Best Seller
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Trousers
      ¥12,650
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted Ribbed Jersey Pants
      Best Seller
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's High-Waisted Ribbed Jersey Pants
      ¥9,130
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Big Kids' Tearaway Basketball Pants
      Best Seller
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Big Kids' Tearaway Basketball Pants
      ¥6,820
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Shorts
      Best Seller
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Shorts
      ¥3,300
      (Tax Incl.)