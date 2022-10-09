The Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag lets you store and transport your footwear separate from your other gear. A handle on the end is easy to grab on the go, and a zippered pocket on the outside keeps small items accessible. This product is made with at least 65% recycled polyester fibers.
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Brasilia 9.5.