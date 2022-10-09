Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Air Jordan 1 Mid

      Women's Shoes

      ¥14,300
      (Tax Incl.)

      Never mess with a classic. Keep heritage on your feet with a white-on-white look that will never go out of style.

      • Shown: White/White/White
      • Style: DV0991-111
      • Country/Region of Origin: China

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now

      You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Air Jordan 1 Mid.

        More Info

        Limit one per customer.

         Payment options are limited to credit cards, debit cards, and Nike gift cards.See details

         Discount promotion codes not applicable to this product. See Promotion Codes Terms and Conditions for more information.