The Air Force 1 Mid '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, fresh accents, and the perfect details to let your shoe game shine. The padded, mid-height collar with classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort. Nike Air cushioning in the heel delivers performance comfort.
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
5 Stars
6639b883-986b-42af-8277-5f31009f91ed - Mar 14, 2022
I wasn’t initially looking for high’s but this shoe kept selling out across all fits and I haven’t been disappointed with these. Great shoes that generate compliments and jealous glances alike :) I still want these in mids and lows I love em!