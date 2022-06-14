Yoga During Pregnancy: Do's and Don’ts

Your body goes through a lot of big changes during pregnancy that impact your posture and create new aches and pains.



For example, lower back pain is common among pregnant people, especially as their bumps grow and their weight starts to shift forward. This can lead to over-stretching the lower back muscles, causing pain from arching, Love says. But doing yoga can help prevent these muscle imbalances by strengthening your core and lower back so the spine can more easily stay neutral. Plus, certain poses massage the lower back to help ease discomfort.

Yoga can also help reduce swelling during pregnancy by promoting better circulation, Kristoffer says. Doing certain poses can encourage blood flow to your arms, hands, legs, and feet — areas where swelling tends to occur. Another benefit is stress reduction, which is good for both mom and baby.

“Yoga brings you into the present by connecting your mind to your breath, and your breath to your movement,” Kristoffer says. “It also allows you to take time in a busy schedule to connect with your growing baby.”



There are many different styles of yoga available to you during pregnancy, so prenatal yoga isn’t your only option. And, as you explore what works for you, you may want maternity yoga clothes that are supportive yet comfortable so that you don’t feel restricted as you move from one pose to the next. Here are some precautions to keep in mind before jumping into any yoga routine during pregnancy, even if you already practice regularly.