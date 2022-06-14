What Is Moisture Wicking and How Does It Work?

During exercise, sweat gets drawn away from your skin and onto the fibers of your T-shirt. If your tee is made from a natural fabric like cotton, the moisture gets absorbed into the fibers. This makes the T-shirt feel wet and heavy.



Moisture-wicking fabrics such as polyester take advantage of a process known as "capillary action." The fibers keep the sweat on the surface, acting like channels to transport the sweat to the outer layer of your shirt. Once there, the sweat evaporates in the air. "This leaves you with a sweat-free and perfectly dry finish," says Christine Wang, founder of TheSkiGirl.com.



Over the years, clothing companies have made moisture-wicking shirts even more effective by slimming the fibers, for both men and women. “The finer the diameter, the more individual fibers you can get in one yarn, which means more tiny channels that sweat can run along,” says Janet Brady, associate professor of materials technology at Thomas Jefferson University. The result: the fibers wick wetness away and you get a drier, cooler you.



Some T-shirts have a hydrophilic (water-loving) finish applied to the skin side of the fabric. The finish will wick the moisture away from the skin extra-quick and transport it to the moisture-wicking fibers so they can do the rest of the work, Brady says.



