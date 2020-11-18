Get Stronger, Run Faster and Farther

More Tips to Move You Forward

01. Give every run a purpose.

Each time you lace up, decide what you want to get from the workout, recommends Bennett. “The answer could be anything: to hit a certain speed, clear your head, or explore a new neighborhood.” Then, he says, if you waver on what to do during the run (Should I go faster? Tack on another mile?), ask yourself whether it will help you meet today’s goal.



02. Soak up the sport.

Follow other runners on social, watch professional runners compete, or find a runner community (hey, we’ve got an app for that). Just as a coach immerses themselves in a sport to be able to coach well, you can find inspiration and drive from watching the athleticism and energy you see in other runners, says Bennett.



03. Get in your own head.

Picture a coach on the sidelines psyching an athlete up. You can do that for yourself during a tough spot in your run, says four-time Olympian and Bowerman Track Club coach Shalane Flanagan. The phrase she tells her runners to use: Control the mind. “This is what I would say to myself during workouts if I was really struggling,” says Flanagan. “It forces you to focus on your steps and breathing instead of having a self-preservation mentality and trying to protect yourself from what's to come."



04. You do you.

A coach knows that every athlete has different strengths and weaknesses. The key is to know yours. “It's easy to get caught up in the comparison game. Am I running as fast as her? As much? As well?” says Flanagan. “But the measure of success is seeing progress within you. Constantly focusing on how you can become a better athlete is what will take you to the next level.”