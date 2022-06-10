This is the question I get asked most often. Love that so many people are asking!



For years I just said, “I don’t know, what are you good at?” Because so often the climate movement asks everyone to do the same things (march, vote, donate, spread the word — and YES, do those things!), but fails to ask us to each bring our superpowers, our magic.



And then I added, “It’s not about what you can do, it’s about what we can do.” Find your crew, your climate squad. You can’t do this alone. Join a group, volunteer with an organization, team up.



And now, after many conversations with students who were really grappling with how they can be most useful, this is my current answer, a Venn diagram. Find the overlap of:

What are you good at? What is the work that needs doing? What brings you joy?