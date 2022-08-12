Styled By: Sabrina Ionescu

When it comes to color, Sabrina sticks to neutrals, choosing toned-down hues along with basic black and white pieces. “I’m not into super bright colors. I like subtle pastels. Honestly, a light pink is my favorite.”

The one item she can't stand? "Just jeans," she says. "They're not as comfortable. I'd rather wear sweats. That’s a true athlete mindset," she jokes.

Peep Sabrina’s laid-back picks and shop her style now.