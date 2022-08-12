Newest products, special services, and limited stories

Laid-Back but Leveled-Up

Styled By: Sabrina Ionescu

Known for her intensity and competitiveness on the court, Sabrina Ionescu is highly disciplined and relentless. However, the WNBA star’s personal style reveals a softer, more laid-back Sabrina—one who lives for chill vibes and isn’t afraid to rock her sweats as a style statement.

Last updated: August 12, 2022
2 min read
For Sabrina, comfort is key. She describes her everyday style as casual and effortless, with basics like white tees that can be dressed up or down. And for her shoes? “Air Max sneakers are my go-to. You can wear them with literally anything.”

“I still wear my Nike travel sweatsuits from Oregon. They’re sentimental!”

Sabrina Ionescu

Sabrina’s most confident when she pairs her comfiest sweatpants with something more form-fitting and structured, for the ultimate mix of comfortable and casual.

To level up her look, Sabrina mixes fabrics with different textures. Her pick for instant chic: a bomber jacket in black.

Styled By: Sabrina Ionescu

When it comes to color, Sabrina sticks to neutrals, choosing toned-down hues along with basic black and white pieces. “I’m not into super bright colors. I like subtle pastels. Honestly, a light pink is my favorite.”

The one item she can't stand? "Just jeans," she says. "They're not as comfortable. I'd rather wear sweats. That’s a true athlete mindset," she jokes.

Peep Sabrina’s laid-back picks and shop her style now.

