5 Health Benefits of Rollerblading, According to Experts

If you’re looking for a fun, heart-healthy cardio workout that targets both upper and lower body muscles and can be done outdoors, consider strapping on a pair of skates.

And while many folks might consider this activity as “rollerblading,” the technical term is in-line skating, though there are some minor differences regarding wheel position.

“Rollerblades feature wheels next to one another in a single line (hence the name in-line skating), roller skates feature two rows of wheels,” said Marissa Miller, an ACE-certified personal trainer. “This makes it more difficult to balance on rollerblades.” But no matter what you call the sport, it offers a range of holistic health benefits.

And since rollerblading can increase your heart rate, it makes for a great cardio workout. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends adults perform 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity — plus two days of muscle-strengthening activity — on a weekly basis.

RELATED: The 5 Benefits (and Drawbacks) Of Running on a Treadmill, According to Experts