Meet Jawahir ‘JJ’ Roble, The UK’s First Hijab-Wearing Referee

Kids Ask JJ Roble Anything They Want

With over twenty kids running around a football pitch on one hand, homework piling up on the other, and a full schedule of refereeing, you’d think Jawahir Roble, lovingly known as JJ, would be ready to take a break. But for anyone who knows JJ, you know she always has a giant smile on her face, whistle around her neck, and a positive attitude that’s perfectly infectious.



As a Somali-born refugee, Jawahir has broken barriers becoming the UK’s first female, hijab-wearing referee. But as much as she loves refereeing and playing the game, she’s always had a special place in her heart for coaching saying, “Not a lot of kids in my area are playing football, especially girls. So I wanted to change that and set up a girls team. Then, I want to set up another girls team, and then another. And then we have this area poppin'. That's the dream.” She created the team in her neighborhood as a way to simply get her seven nieces out of the house—and it’s quickly grown into an oasis for the kids and families in her community.