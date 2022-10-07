5 Health Benefits of Infrared Saunas, According to Experts

For some, sauna bathing is a common post-workout ritual — and for good reason. These small hot rooms induce sweating and offer several health benefits. And unlike traditional saunas — that heat the air, which in turn heats the body — infrared saunas heat the body directly via infrared light.

While traditional saunas may get as hot as 180 degrees Fahrenheit, infrared saunas reach temperatures between 110-140 F, explained Shaina Painter, M.S., C.N.S. Since the temperatures with an infrared sauna are lower, they’re more comfortable and safer to experience for longer periods of time.

“I often recommend infrared saunas to my patients and use them over other types of saunas,” said Monisha Bhanote, M.D., F.C.A.P., A.B.O.I.M., an integrative lifestyle physician.

“A sauna that uses infrared heat penetrates the skin more deeply than a sauna that uses warmed air,” she said. “As a result, you sweat more intensely at a lower temperature.”

Read on to learn more about how this form of sweat therapy promotes relaxation and wellness.