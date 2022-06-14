The Best Way to Fold a T-shirt to Save Space

The first question when faced with a pile of shirts is whether to fold them at all. For quick access to shirts that you’d like to skip ironing when in a time crunch, consider hanging up these garments.

In general, it’s best to hang tops made of linen (which wrinkles easily), blouses, button-down shirts and jackets. Although hanging will eliminate the risk of wrinkles, certain hangers can distort the shape of your shirt. Padded or wider hangers can prevent this distortion.

An everyday cotton-blend or polyester T-shirt — such as a Nike Dri-FIT workout top — can be hung up if you have extra space, but folding these T-shirts can help to maximize the use of the space.