Does Nike Make Moisture-Wicking Shirts?

For everyday wear, consider a moisture-wicking polo or casual T-shirt. You’ll find street-ready styles made from sustainable materials in breathable designs that keep you cool and comfortable. Choose a T-shirt, tank or other style with a roomy feel and other comfort features like a ribbed neckband or a woven label.

Lastly, remember that there are other types of moisture-wicking clothing that aim to keep you dry. For instance, Nike Dri-FIT running socks, can reduce blisters and discomfort. Nike Pro leggings made with Dri-FIT technology are perfect for that sweaty spin class or hot yoga. And Dri-FIT shorts, which wick away moisture are the perfect go-to sportswear for indoor or outdoor activities.

To keep your moisture-wicking apparel in top condition and at just the right fit, remember to read care labels on the clothing and follow cleaning instructions. In general, no special care of these high-quality garments is required. You’ll usually just need to wash your gear in cold water and avoid using bleach. No matter what workout you have on deck, Nike sweat-wicking technology can help you stay dry so you can focus on crushing your next sweat sesh.