4 Health Benefits of Oatmeal, According To Registered Dietitians

While oatmeal may seem like a basic breakfast food, a bowl of this fiber-rich complex carbohydrate contains an impressive nutritional profile — and provides many health benefits for the body.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the gluten-free food contains protein, as well as numerous essential vitamins (such as the B vitamin and folate) and minerals including iron, potassium, and magnesium.

(Related: What Is an Iron Deficiency and How Do I Know If I Have It?)

Adults who regularly enjoy a bowl of oats may be more likely to follow nutritious eating patterns and lead healthier lives. A study in a 2015 issue of the journal Nutrition Research found that compared to non-oatmeal eaters, oat lovers tend to have a higher diet quality (meaning a higher intake of nutrients), lower body weight, and smaller waist circumference — along with being less likely to smoke and more likely to consume less alcohol.

Below, experts identify four health benefits that can come from enjoying a satisfying bowl of cooked steel-cut oats (or rolled oats, if that’s your preference).