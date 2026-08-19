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Women's Blue Tops & T-Shirts

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
37,99 €
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Running Tank Top
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
34,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
47,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
49,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
39,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Just In
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
69,99 €
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
47,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Top
79,99 €
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
49,99 €
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
59,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
74,99 €
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Essentials
Nike Sportswear Essentials Women's T-shirt
Nike Sportswear Essentials
Women's T-shirt
34,99 €
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
69,99 €
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace Women's Oversized Jersey
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace
Women's Oversized Jersey
54,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Women's Sleeveless Tank
Jordan
Women's Sleeveless Tank
39,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
64,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
39,99 €

Blue tops and T-shirts for women: for a cool and comfortable feel

Whether you're training in the gym or running outside, our women's blue tops keep you cool—so you can give your max. Discover midweight designs crafted with peachy-soft materials for comfort at every moment. Looking for something soft and structured? Go for a washed cotton T-shirt. These keep their shape and feel smooth against your skin. We've also got lightweight options made with breathability in mind. Think sleeveless styles with open backs that let moisture escape easily.


Explore blue tops for women in comfortable cuts. Classic T-shirts in loose fits give an airy feel. Looking for something more streamlined? Go with a body-hugging design featuring a soft jacquard elastic band at the hem. It'll stay in place, no matter how hard you're pushing. If flexibility is your top priority, pick a quarter-zip piece that lets you switch up your fit—zip it up to lock in warmth or unzip for extra airflow. Thumbholes extend your coverage, while holding your sleeves in place.


Find women's tops in navy blue that match your intensity. Explore options featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This renowned material moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to keep you snug and fresh. Plus, check out tops with mesh panels under the arms. These deliver added ventilation where you need it most. You'll also discover designs that have side slits to let you stretch and stride without limitations.


Caring for the environment is a team game, and we're committed to doing our part. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our women's blue tops with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.