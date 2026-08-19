High-waisted leggings: move to the max
Get ready to pick up the pace in our high-waisted leggings. Whether you're taking to the streets or hitting the gym, our apparel gives you the added coverage and support you need to smash your goals. Super stretchy materials mean there's nothing holding you back from pushing further. Plus, the durable construction means you can squat deeper, and the material stays opaque. The high waistband is designed to fit snugly and prevent rolling or slipping as you train. Check out options with branded bands for a bold look. You'll also find styles with the iconic Nike Swoosh on hips and cuffs, bringing a pop to your workout wardrobe. A wide range of colours makes it easy to find a pair to suit you.
What makes our high-waisted tights ideal for big challenges? The compressive fabric helps to improve circulation, so that your muscles stay warm and protected. This allows you to recover faster after your workout, so you can maximise your training schedule. On chilly days, pick a pair of full-length leggings to keep cold weather at bay. In warm conditions, cropped styles give you breathability when the intensity rises. When it comes to comfort, we've got you covered. Flat seams across our range work to prevent irritation during long sessions. For a free feeling, go for leggings constructed without a front seam—stopping the material from riding up so you get a smooth fit.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose high-waisted leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.