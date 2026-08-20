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Dance Shorts

(6)
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
27,99 €

Dance shorts: made to move

Move like you mean it in our flexible dance shorts. Whether it's breakdancing, ballet or jazz, you'll find your ideal pair in our collection. Choose from ultra-comfy and stretchy styles, designed to hug your legs and prevent chafing. Look out for pairs with Dri-FIT technology—it wicks sweat away from your body, so it can evaporate fast. You'll also find dance shorts crafted from InfinaSoft fabric. It's durable and lightweight—but still squat-proof—and feels super soft against your skin.

Want to express yourself on the dancefloor? We've got you covered. Choose from classic black and go-with-everything neutral shades or make a statement with a pop of colour. Our looser-fit cargo styles are perfect for hip-hop—they also offer lots of handy pockets for stashing your essentials. Meanwhile, our sleek biker shorts show off your lines as you move through your routine. Dance shorts made with French terry fabric keep you cosy, while also allowing plenty of airflow. Plus, a snug, elasticated waistband and adjustable drawstring ensure they stay put, no matter how hard you dance. Look out for hip-hop shorts with a snuggly, fleece lining that'll keep you comfy while you're warming up and cooling down.

Feel like a pro in our women's and men's dance shorts, designed to boost your performance. High-side slits deliver maximum flexibility, so you can bend and stretch with ease. You can also feel good about your choices—as part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign, we use recycled materials to craft our gear. We're working towards a net-zero waste and net-zero emissions goal, and you can support us by looking out for the Sustainable Materials tag across the range.