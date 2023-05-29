Skip to main content
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Men's Training Shoes
      €154.99
      Nike Savaleos
      Nike Savaleos Weightlifting Shoe
      Nike Savaleos
      Weightlifting Shoe
      Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2
      Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2
      Men's Training Shoes
      €174.99
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP
      Men's Training Shoes
      €164.99
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Women's Training Shoes
      €154.99
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase Women's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase
      Women's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      €154.99
      Nike Free Metcon 5
      Nike Free Metcon 5 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Free Metcon 5
      Men's Training Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase Men's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase
      Men's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      €154.99
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Nike Metcon 8 By You Custom Women's Training Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Custom Women's Training Shoes
      €184.99
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Nike Metcon 8 By You Custom Men's Training Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Custom Men's Training Shoes
      €184.99
      Nike Air Monarch IV (Extra Wide)
      Nike Air Monarch IV (Extra Wide) Lifestyle/Gym Shoe
      Nike Air Monarch IV (Extra Wide)
      Lifestyle/Gym Shoe
      €82.99
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Training Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Free Metcon 5
      Nike Free Metcon 5 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Free Metcon 5
      Women's Training Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Zoom Bella 6
      Nike Zoom Bella 6 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Zoom Bella 6
      Women's Training Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Romaleos 4 SE
      Nike Romaleos 4 SE Weightlifting Shoe
      Nike Romaleos 4 SE
      Weightlifting Shoe
      €229.99
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12
      Women's Training Shoes
      €82.99
      Nike Pro Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Flex Vent Max Men's Shorts
      Nike Pro Flex Vent Max
      Men's Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike City Trainer 3
      Nike City Trainer 3 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike City Trainer 3
      Women's Training Shoes
      Nike MC Trainer 2
      Nike MC Trainer 2 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike MC Trainer 2
      Men's Training Shoes
      €82.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fleece Training Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Fleece Training Shorts
      €54.99
      Nike Romaleos 4 SE
      Nike Romaleos 4 SE Training Shoes
      Nike Romaleos 4 SE
      Training Shoes
      €209.99
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP
      Women's Training Shoes
      €164.99
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      €149.99

      Cross-Training Products

      Intensify your workouts with the proper cross training gear from Nike. Whether you are getting back into a fitness routine, maintaining strength or building power in the off season, Nike has the cross-training shoes and apparel to help you reach your goals. Find the latest styles of women’s cross trainers and men's cross-training shoes in a variety of colours. Shop Metcons, the ideal shoe for circuit training or shop Romaleos to feel the stability and support during weightlifting sessions. Explore all Nike cross-training clothes to find your favourite training t-shirts, shorts and leggings to pair with your trainers for a gym ready look. Don't forget to check out cross-training equipment to find bags and backpacks to safely carry your gear to and from the gym, water bottles to keep you hydrated and many more products.