Cross-Training Products
Intensify your workouts with the proper cross training gear from Nike. Whether you are getting back into a fitness routine, maintaining strength or building power in the off season, Nike has the cross-training shoes and apparel to help you reach your goals. Find the latest styles of women’s cross trainers and men's cross-training shoes in a variety of colours. Shop Metcons, the ideal shoe for circuit training or shop Romaleos to feel the stability and support during weightlifting sessions. Explore all Nike cross-training clothes to find your favourite training t-shirts, shorts and leggings to pair with your trainers for a gym ready look. Don't forget to check out cross-training equipment to find bags and backpacks to safely carry your gear to and from the gym, water bottles to keep you hydrated and many more products.