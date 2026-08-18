Winter Clothes & Apparel

(140)
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Crew
94,99 €
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
84,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Storm-FIT Aerogami Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Storm-FIT Aerogami Running Jacket
224,99 €
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Long-Sleeve Performance Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Long-Sleeve Performance Top
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
69,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
74,99 €
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Nike Storm-FIT Swift Women's Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Women's Running Jacket
139,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
109,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
42,99 €
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
109,99 €
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
24,99 €
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
15,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
64,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
37,99 €
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
15,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
37,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
119,99 €
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
19,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
119,99 €
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Bestseller
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
19,99 €
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
79,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
119,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
39,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
89,99 €
ACG Misery Ridge
ACG Misery Ridge Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Misery Ridge
Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
499,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
94,99 €
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Cuffed Fleece Trousers
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Cuffed Fleece Trousers
99,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
37,99 €
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights' Snow jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Snow jacket
399,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
129,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
44,99 €
Nike Primary Fleece
Nike Primary Fleece Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
84,99 €
ACG Canwell Glacier
ACG Canwell Glacier Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Canwell Glacier
Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
199,99 €
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Pullover Hoodie
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Pullover Hoodie
99,99 €
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
79,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's High-Pile Fleece Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's High-Pile Fleece Jacket
129,99 €
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft® Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
349,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
109,99 €
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Bestseller
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
19,99 €
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
79,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
119,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
39,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
89,99 €
ACG Misery Ridge
ACG Misery Ridge Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Misery Ridge
Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
499,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
94,99 €
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Cuffed Fleece Trousers
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Cuffed Fleece Trousers
99,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
37,99 €
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights' Snow jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Snow jacket
399,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
129,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
44,99 €
Nike Primary Fleece
Nike Primary Fleece Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
84,99 €
ACG Canwell Glacier
ACG Canwell Glacier Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Canwell Glacier
Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
199,99 €
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Pullover Hoodie
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Pullover Hoodie
99,99 €
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
79,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's High-Pile Fleece Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's High-Pile Fleece Jacket
129,99 €
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft® Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
349,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
109,99 €
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Nike winter clothing

Comfortably layer up in cold conditions


Our winter clothes are made for the days when the temperature plummets but your goals stay the same. Build your gear around easy designs that let you move freely through running, training, football and daily plans. We've got fleece hoodies with adjustable necklines, cuffs and hems to help fine-tune your coverage when the weather changes. Meanwhile, insulated joggers and other lightweight base layers work to ensure you keep warm—without feeling bulky.


Warmth that works with your body


At Nike, we know you'll want clothes for this winter that feel cosy, breathable and ready to move. That's why we created our Therma-FIT apparel. This helps manage your body’s natural heat, so you stay comfortable in lower temperatures. You'll also discover supple Nike Tech designs crafted from insulating material with added stretch to lock in comfort and give a smooth feel. This makes them ideal for stretching, lifting or cooling down after a session. Plus, brushed-back fleeces provide a soft layer against your skin.


High-performance layering


When you're working hard, your apparel in winter needs to handle sweat as well as cold. Check out our pieces that feature Nike Dri-FIT technology. This clever fabric wicks sweat away from your body for speedier evaporation to keep you fresh and focused throughout runs, gym sessions and team training. Meanwhile, long-sleeved tees and sweatshirts in streamlined fits sit close to the skin for easy layering, while our flexible leggings and tights offer support through warm-ups and cooldowns. You can adjust your body's heat before, during and after movement, too, with tapered joggers, half-zip tops and full-zip hoodies. The result is gear that feels secure, smooth and ready for repeat wear.


Effective coverage when the temperature drops


Winter days can bring wind, drizzle and sudden changes. Our cold-weather clothes with Nike Storm-FIT technology help protect you from gusts and rain to make sure you stay snug in harsh conditions. Look out for jackets, coats and gilets that add a cosy piece without weighing you down. Relaxed and oversized cuts make space for extra layers, while slim and standard fits give a cleaner feel for training or travel. From early starts to late finishes, our apparel in this range is all designed to keep you comfortable on the move.


Comfort beyond your session


These winter clothes aren't just for workouts. They're for walks to the gym, the trip across town and your rest days. Think sleek tracksuits that bring a put-together effect. Winterised tops that are made from cosy fleece. And mid-rise leggings with mesh panels to ensure snugness. Choose comfy options that feel good when you bend, reach and walk. Then, mix them through your weekly rotation for sport, recovery and everyday wear.