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Club Fleece Joggers & Sweatpants

(48)
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
59,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Joggers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Joggers
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
39,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Fleece Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Fleece Joggers
74,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
54,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+6
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
54,99 €
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
England Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
59,99 €
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
39,99 €
Netherlands Club Fleece
Netherlands Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Netherlands Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
39,99 €
Croatia 2026 Fleece Joggers
Croatia 2026 Fleece Joggers Men's Nike Club Joggers
Croatia 2026 Fleece Joggers
Men's Nike Club Joggers
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
59,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
59,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
54,99 €
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's Open-Hem French Terry Trousers
Just In
Nike Club Rules
Men's Open-Hem French Terry Trousers
99,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
49,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Inter Milan Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
+2
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Joggers
54,99 €
Inter Milan City Side
Inter Milan City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Inter Milan City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
49,99 €
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
79,99 €
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
49,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur City Side
Tottenham Hotspur City Side Men's Fleece Joggers
Tottenham Hotspur City Side
Men's Fleece Joggers
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Little Kids Full-Zip Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Little Kids Full-Zip Trousers
27,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
49,99 €
Inter Milan City Side
Inter Milan City Side Men's Fleece Joggers
Inter Milan City Side
Men's Fleece Joggers
74,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
44,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
59,99 €
Nigeria Club
Nigeria Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Nigeria Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
59,99 €
FFF Club
FFF Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Joggers
FFF Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Joggers
59,99 €
England Club Fleece
England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
England Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
59,99 €
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Joggers
Atlético Madrid Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Joggers
59,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur City Side
Tottenham Hotspur City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Tottenham Hotspur City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
54,99 €
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Toddler Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Toddler Full-Zip Hoodie
27,99 €
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Atlético Madrid Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Inter Milan Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
+2
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Joggers
54,99 €
Inter Milan City Side
Inter Milan City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Inter Milan City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
49,99 €
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
79,99 €
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
49,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur City Side
Tottenham Hotspur City Side Men's Fleece Joggers
Tottenham Hotspur City Side
Men's Fleece Joggers
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Little Kids Full-Zip Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Little Kids Full-Zip Trousers
27,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
49,99 €
Inter Milan City Side
Inter Milan City Side Men's Fleece Joggers
Inter Milan City Side
Men's Fleece Joggers
74,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
44,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
59,99 €
Nigeria Club
Nigeria Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Nigeria Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
59,99 €
FFF Club
FFF Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Joggers
FFF Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Joggers
59,99 €
England Club Fleece
England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
England Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
59,99 €
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Joggers
Atlético Madrid Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Joggers
59,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur City Side
Tottenham Hotspur City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Tottenham Hotspur City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
54,99 €
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Toddler Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Toddler Full-Zip Hoodie
27,99 €
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Atlético Madrid Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €

Club Fleece sweatpants and joggers: soft, streamlined apparel

Get high-performance apparel that combines comfort and a classic design when you go for Nike Club Fleece joggers. Explore midweight brushed options that are extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside. These keep their structured shape while ensuring you stay snug. Looking for a different texture? Pick pairs made from French Terry fabric. With unbrushed loops on the inside, this material has exceptional breathability to keep you feeling good all day.


At Nike, we know getting the right fit is vital. That's why our Club Fleece sweatpants come in standard cuts that are relaxed through the seat and thighs. This gives you flexibility to move freely. Meanwhile, designs that taper towards the ankle have a sleek silhouette that's ideal for warming up and cooling down.


Discover Club Fleece joggers with elasticated waistbands and external drawcords, so you can fine-tune your fit. Want to keep your phone with you while you train? Check out pairs featuring convenient pockets with press-stud closures. These mean you can travel light and ensure your essentials stay close to hand. You'll also find cargo styles with extra-roomy flap pockets on the legs. Choose from streamlined designs with neat ribbed cuffs to keep out draughts and help you stay comfortable throughout the day.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike Club Fleece joggers and sweatpants with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.