      Chelsea Third Kit & Shirts 2023/2024

      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Match Third
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Match Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Match Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      €164.99
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €104.99
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €82.99
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €104.99
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Third
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Third Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Third
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      €77.99
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Third
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Third Baby/Toddler Nike Football 3-Piece Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Third
      Baby/Toddler Nike Football 3-Piece Kit
      €72.99
      Chelsea F.C. Revival Third
      Chelsea F.C. Revival Third Men's Nike Football Woven Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Revival Third
      Men's Nike Football Woven Jacket
      €109.99
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
      €72.99
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
      €54.99
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €49.99
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €44.99
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Elite Third
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Elite Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Elite Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Drill Top
      €139.99
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Drill Top
      €77.99
      Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece Windrunner Third
      Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece Windrunner Third Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece Windrunner Third
      Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
      €139.99
      Chelsea F.C.
      Chelsea F.C. Men's Nike SB Storm-FIT Jacket
      Chelsea F.C.
      Men's Nike SB Storm-FIT Jacket
      €154.99
      Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece Third
      Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece Third Men's Nike Football Joggers
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece Third
      Men's Nike Football Joggers
      €139.99
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Elite Third
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Elite Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Elite Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Pants
      €119.99
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
      €44.99
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
      €67.99
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
      €67.99
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
      €72.99

      Show off your pride in the 2023/2024 Chelsea third kit

      Get match-ready in the new Chelsea third kit from Nike. We have a range of gear available for men, women and kids. Opt for Chelsea tops and T-shirts made with Nike Dri-FIT technology that moves sweat away from your skin to keep you dry. You can also choose clothing in the Chelsea third kit collection made from high-tech fabrics, so you can stay warm while supporting the Blues.

      We never stop finding new ways to improve our kits so that you can perform your best. And the Chelsea third shirt is no different. You can cheer on your team in styles worn by the pros, and stay dry and comfortable when playing the game. Find tops and T-shirts featuring replica design details with sweat-wicking fabric so you’ll feel as good as you look, from the pitch to the pavement.

      The new Chelsea F.C. third shirt delivers comfort wear after wear, so you can show your pride while in the stands at Stamford Bridge or on the sofa with your mates. Plus, keep your eye out for our sustainable Chelsea third kits featuring recycled polyester for football gear that’s kinder to the environment.

      Chelsea 2023/2024 Third Kit
      Release date: 13/09/23
      Colour: Mint & black