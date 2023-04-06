Chelsea FC gifts: share their passion
Treat the Blues fan in your life to a present from our Chelsea FC gifts range. Whether they're watching from the edge of the sofa or singing from the stands, a football shirt is an ideal choice. We have home, away and third strips—all featuring the latest graphics and pitch-accurate colourways. And because the best part of the beautiful game is playing it, we make shirts with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks away sweat so it can evaporate fast—ideal when they're going all out on the pitch.
At Nike, we've always been passionate about inspiring the next generation. That's why the Nike Chelsea football gifts range has junior-size kits and clothing, so the new crop of players can channel their heroes as they hone their skills. And because future footie stars deserve apparel that works as hard as they do, you'll find the same pro-quality materials that we use for our adult sizes. You can treat your mini fan to a named shirt from their favourite player, or go to town with a head-to-toe strip.
Football doesn't stop for bad weather—that's why our Chelsea presents range includes snug outer layers that keep out the elements. Tracksuit jackets and bottoms lock in warmth during pre-match warm-ups and chilly training sessions. Look out for practical details like funnel necklines that stop draughts in their tracks, and zips on the lower legs for easy changing while wearing footie boots.
Protecting the future of sport means playing our part in safeguarding our planet. Nike's Move to Zero campaign is about taking our company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. But to reach our goal, we need your support. Look out for gifts for Chelsea fans with the Sustainable Materials tag—we've crafted them with sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester.