Boston Celtics jerseys and clothing: celebrate your allegiance
Whether you're cheering on your team or getting ready to work out, our Boston Celtics apparel helps you make the most of the moment. Choose a Celtics jersey that's built for tough action and challenging regimes. When it's time to layer up, we have slouchy chuck-on pieces to help you cool off in comfort. Our Boston Celtics basketball jerseys are inspired by the season's latest graphics and colourways. That means you can show off your devotion to your club, wherever the day takes you.
Because pushing your limits means working up a sweat, we make our Boston Celtics clothing with Dri-FIT technology. It uses engineered fibres to actively wick away perspiration from your skin and draw it to the surface of your garment. That allows it to evaporate fast. Plus, breathable properties in the material ensure good airflow around your body. All of this ensures you can shed excess heat quickly and effectively—and stay focused on smashing your goals.
We design our Celtics jerseys and shorts with tough workouts in mind. Deep armholes in the tops promote a maximum range of movement throughout your arms and shoulders. Plus, discreet side splits offer freedom during privots, turns and travels. For your bottom half, our shorts come with flexible elasticated waistbands and secure drawcord ties. Look out for hem vents that allow extra ease and comfort. Need to keep your essentials handy as you train? Practical pockets provide a home for locker keys, sports gels and other bits and bobs. Once you're ready for the cooldown, throw on a slouchy hoodie or jacket to help protect your muscles and joints.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a Boston Celtics basketball jersey with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.