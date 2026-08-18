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Nike Black Friday Clothing Deals 2026

(712)
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Pleated Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Pleated Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
30% off
Jordan
Jordan Baby (0-9M) Jumpman Hooded Overalls
Just In
Jordan
Baby (0-9M) Jumpman Hooded Overalls
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Ribbed Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Ribbed Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Luka
Luka Men's T-Shirt
Luka
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Double Cargo Trousers
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Nike
Older Kids' Double Cargo Trousers
30% off
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential Women's Spiderback One-Piece
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Women's Spiderback One-Piece
30% off
Nike Pro Octa
Nike Pro Octa Men's Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
Nike Pro Octa
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
30% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Hoodie
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Hoodie
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx) Fleece Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx) Fleece Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Quarter-Zip Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight Quarter-Zip Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Tie-Dye Festival Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Tie-Dye Festival Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Pleated Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Pleated Trousers
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Naomi Osaka
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Polo
30% off
Nike Therma-FIT One
Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT One
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
30% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
29% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Training Tank Top
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Training Tank Top
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Gym Heritage
Nike Gym Heritage Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Gym Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tank Top
30% off
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
29% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
29% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
30% off
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Air
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
30% off
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Sleeveless 1/4-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Sleeveless 1/4-Zip Top
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Just In
Nike Pro
Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Naomi Osaka
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Polo
30% off
Nike Therma-FIT One
Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT One
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
30% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
29% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Training Tank Top
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Training Tank Top
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Gym Heritage
Nike Gym Heritage Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Gym Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tank Top
30% off
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
29% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
29% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
30% off
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Air
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
30% off
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Sleeveless 1/4-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Sleeveless 1/4-Zip Top
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Just In
Nike Pro
Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
30% off

Nike Black Friday clothing deals 2026: upgrade your sportswear

Refresh your workout kit and your wardrobe with our Nike Black Friday 2026 clothing offers. Our pieces feature innovative fabrics that keep you smashing your goals―whether you're hitting the gym, field or court. Explore our Nike Black Friday clothing deals for men, women and kids and discover sportswear that works as hard as you do.

Nike tech for your biggest challenges

When your workout heats up, you need fabrics that keep you cool―so you can stay focused on your training. Nike Black Friday sports clothing with Dri-FIT Technology wicks sweat away from the skin so it can dry fast. And you'll stay comfortable and ready for whatever your session throws at you. Plus, sportswear with Nike Breathe fabric lets warm air out by providing ventilation in high-heat zones―keeping you fresh for longer.

Warm up in cool weather

When the temperature falls, grab sportswear that keeps you warm. Sweatshirts made from brushed fleece will keep you snug and are ideal for layering. Meanwhile, hoodies with pockets let you stash your stuff and are perfect for protecting your hands from the chill. Choose tops with full or half zips to control the coverage and ventilation.

Nike Black Friday clothes for the elements

Nike coats and jackets create a shield from wet and cold weather. Look out for Nike Black Friday clothing deals on jackets with synthetic insulation for protection without added bulk―so nothing will weigh you down. Sports coats with fleece linings deliver softness for quick comfort in harsh weather conditions. And you'll stay dry no matter where you're headed in coats with hoods that give you extra coverage and protection from the rain. You'll also find deals on outwear specifically designed for kids. No matter how much time they spend outdoors, our coats and jackets will keep them cosy.

Sportswear that moves with you

Stay covered without compromising movement in our trousers, leggings and shorts. They're made from lightweight fabric that's durable and can go the distance with you. Trousers in our Nike Black Friday clothes sale stretch with your body, so you can bend and kick with ease during the most intense workouts. Or pick compression leggings and tights for relentless support and a body-hugging feel as you work out. The stretchy fabric means you can move naturally no matter what you're training for.

Create your own look in Nike tracksuits

When you're walking to training or practising outdoors, you need clothes that'll keep you comfy―and getting the right fit is key for that. Deck yourself out in our full tracksuits for a coordinated style. Our tops and joggers have roomy designs and just the right amount of stretch―so nothing will hold you back. Nike Black Friday clothing featuring elastic waistbands with drawcords creates a perfectly snug fit, while the ribbed cuffs keep cold air out. Go for a matching tracksuit or mix and match to create a personalised look that lets you rep your own style.